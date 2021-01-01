From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 84049PEN3 Yorktown 13" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Photocell Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Generation Lighting 84049PEN3 Yorktown 13" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Photocell FeaturesConstructed from die cast aluminumIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included DimmableIntended for outdoor useBuilt-in daylight sensor to control the lighting automaticallyCUL and ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsHeight: 13-1/4"Width: 8"Extension: 10"Product Weight: 3.6 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 9"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulb Included: Yes Black