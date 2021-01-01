From elan
Elan 84044 Viho 26" LED Foyer Pendant Polished Nickel / Faux Wood Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elan 84044 Viho 26" LED Foyer Pendant Viho 26" LED Foyer PendantMixing woods, mixing mediums, mixing finishes: it’s an artist’s prerogative to experiment and see where creativity can take them. With Viho, the result is simple yet striking: an overlapping composition of right angles blended with distinctive finishes.Features:Polished Nickel and Faux Wood FinisheFrosted AcrylicSpecifications:Fixture Width: 26"Fixture Height: 42"Max Overall Height: 173.255"Bulb Type: Integrated LEDDimmable: YesColor Temperature: 2700KDelivered Lumens: 830 Polished Nickel / Faux Wood