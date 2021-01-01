Eglo 84003A 2 Light Wall Sconce from the Riga Collection Anthracite Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Eglo 84003A 2 Light Wall Sconce from the Riga Collection Eglo 84003A Riga 2 Light Wall SconceSimplicity is the overriding style in this wall sconce from the Riga Collection. Featuring Circle Shaped Clear Glass shining from a cylindrical housing featuring an Anthracite Finish , this fixture will bring a touch of simple elegance to any environ.Eglo 84003A Features:Circle Shaped Clear GlassAnthracite FinishADA CompliantEglo 84003A Specifications:Requires (2) x 50 Watt GU10 Base Halogen Bulbs (Not Included)Height: 7"Width: 4"Extension: 4"Weight: 2 lbs.UL Rated for Wet LocationEstablished in 1969, Eglo quickly grew to be one of the leading light manufacturers in Europe by the mid 1980's. Specializing in contemporary and modern designs, every Eglo fixture features simple lines and clean metallic finishes, exuding class and sophistication. Outdoor Wall Sconces Anthracite