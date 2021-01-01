Bring casual elegance to any living space with this stunning sheer curtain panel. Each gorgeous solid-color sheer panel gently filters light while creating a great atmosphere for any room in your home. Sheers add a layer of privacy and design flair to any living space. Add sheer curtains to your existing draperies for a layered, designer look or hang on their own to let in just enough light during the day and sheer coverage at night. RT Designers Collection 84-in Pink Polyester Sheer Grommet Single Curtain Panel | PNC03270