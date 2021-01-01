Sun Zero Bernard Energy Saving Blackout Rod Pocket Curtain Panels infuse a modern sophistication into any living space. Equipped with built-in rod pocket for easy hanging on standard curtain rods up to 1.5\" in diameter. Sun Zero Blackout technology blocks out most outside light, offers outside noise reduction by up to 25%, and decreases energy lost through your windows by up to 25%. Comfort is optimized with thermal properties that help keep summer heat and winter chill out of your home. Hang in your living room for enhanced privacy, or in your bedroom for a sounder, more uninterrupted sleep. Sold as individual panels measuring 40\" width by 84\" length in color red. Measure carefully before selecting your desired size and quantity. Rod not included. Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low heat, using a cool iron as needed. Sun Zero 84-in Red Polyester Blackout Interlined Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel | 51748