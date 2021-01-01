Advertisement
Make flowers a forever thing with Hilary Watercolor Floral Linen Blend from No. 918. Watercolor florals adorn an airy weave linen blend fabric that gently filters light while enhancing privacy. Simple rod pocket design allows for easy slide-through installation on curtain rods up to 1-1/2\" in diameter. Sold as individual panels measuring 54\" width by 84\" length in color blue. Measure carefully before selecting your desired size and quantity. Rod not included. Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low heat and use a cool iron as needed. No. 918 84-in Blue Linen Semi-sheer Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel | 56494