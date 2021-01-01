From contractors wardrobe
Contractors Wardrobe 84 in. x 81 in. Asprey Bright Gold Aluminum Frame Mirrored Interior Sliding Door, Bright Gold Finish
At Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors), we provide functionality and beauty to your surroundings with the Asprey mirrored sliding interior closet door, available in Bright Clear, Bright Gold, Bronze, Brushed Nickel, Satin Clear, or a Satin Gold Finish. The Asprey features a heavy-duty aluminum frame and color-matched mirror handles. This bypass sliding door is designed to help conserve space, where a traditional swinging door is impractical. Lastly, this aluminum door showcases a mirror to provide uninterrupted, full-length reflections. Visit The Home Depot for customization options for the Asprey and other styles from Contractors Wardrobe. Color: Bright Gold Finish.