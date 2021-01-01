Transform any room in your home with the Eclipse Nadya blackout curtain. Update the bedroom, living room or dining room and enjoy the light blocking, noise reducing, energy-saving benefits of Eclipse. Perfect for daytime sleepers of all ages, home theater enthusiasts, and energy saving conscious home owners, Eclipse curtains offer style versatility for any living space. The patented Thermalayer™ process transforms ordinary drapery panels into a light-blocking, noise-reducing, energy saving solution for the home. An independent blackout layer lines the back of the curtain fabric to enhance the window treatment while allowing for the same drapability of naturally flowing curtains. Each Eclipse Nadya grommet panel measures an extra wide 52 In. in your choice of lengths. 1.5 In. silver grommet accommodates up to a 1 In. rod. Linen textured woven drapery offers a rich hand. Hang two drapery panels on decorative curtain rod for optimal light-blocking coverage and decorative style. Curtain rod sold separately. Sold as single, lined panel. 45 % Cotton/40% polyester/15% linen. Machine washable. Eclipse 84-in Teak Polyester Blackout Thermal Lined Grommet Single Curtain Panel in Brown | 14380052084TEK