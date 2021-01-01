Dress up your table with this classic Gingham-Checkered Tablecloth Made of Cotton and Polyester Blend this tablecloth is very durable and easy to care for The fabric is colorfast so the colors will not bleed into each other This tablecloth has fully sewn edges with sewn folded mitered corners The Taupe and White Check Tablecloth features a timeless iconic design and will create a fun and festive atmosphere while protecting your table Ideal for all occasion; every day use outdoor picnic BBQ's Restaurants Buffets or general parties Available in a wide array of colors and sizes Duck River Textile 84-in Taupe Cotton Room Darkening Standard Lined Rod Pocket Curtain Panel Pair Polyester in Gray | KINGSTON 12349D=12