From manor luxe
MANOR LUXE 84-in Smoke Blue Polyester Semi-sheer Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel | ML193235484SBLU
Advertisement
Refresh your windows with beautiful natural linen look curtain, providing a smooth and rich look to any room. It will add a simple, classic look and feel to any room in your home, apartment, office, business and more, these value-for-quality sheers also look great layered with other curtain panels MANOR LUXE 84-in Smoke Blue Polyester Semi-sheer Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel | ML193235484SBLU