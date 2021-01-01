From best home fashion
Best Home Fashion 84-in Natural Polyester Room Darkening Rod Pocket Curtain Panel Pair in Brown | JC-RDP-LUCCA-84-NAT
Advertisement
Simple and classic, our Faux Linen Room Darkening Curtains make a perfect addition to any home. The unique, nubby look of these panels effortlessly adds texture and warmth to your space while also providing privacy. Seamlessly integrate these triple-weaved curtains into your space for a balanced and cozy feel. Best Home Fashion 84-in Natural Polyester Room Darkening Rod Pocket Curtain Panel Pair in Brown | JC-RDP-LUCCA-84-NAT