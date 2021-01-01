From best home fashion
Best Home Fashion 84-in Natural Polyester Blackout Standard Lined Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Brown | JC-13-84-NATURAL
Advertisement
Our Like Linen Grommet Blackout Curtains are an attractive enhancement to your home dé£¯r. Featuring a slightly slubby texture and sleek silver grommets, these blackout panels are a chic window treatment that maximizes light control, regulates temperature, and provides privacy. Made of easy to care for polyester and available in four versatile colors, they have a lovely drape and imbue a room with subtle style. Best Home Fashion 84-in Natural Polyester Blackout Standard Lined Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Brown | JC-13-84-NATURAL