Glow in the dark curtain. Expose to light for 3 to 4 minutes and this curtain will glow for approximately 20 minutes. Panel will continue to glow for up to 10 washes at 104°. Fantastic curtain for a kids room. Polyester and cotton fabric. Hang on a decorative rod or a continental rod. Frame your window with this glow in the dark panel. This panel creates beautiful capability. Creates a fun fresh look. glow 84-in Multi Polyester Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel in Blue | 11565042X084MU