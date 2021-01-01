From classic lighting
Classic Lighting 8392-GP 14" Crystal Wallchiere from the Daniele Collection Crystalique Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Classic Lighting 8392-GP 14" Crystal Wallchiere from the Daniele Collection 14" Crystal Wallchiere from the Daniele CollectionClassic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards.Gold Plated Finish2 Candelabra 60 Watt LightsBulbs Not Included3" ChainMultiple Crystal Options Available Crystalique