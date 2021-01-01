Moen 8372HD 1/2 Inch IPS Posi-Temp Pressure Balancing Rough-In Valve (With Stops) Showers Shower Valves 1/2 Inch

Moen 8372HD 1/2 Inch IPS Posi-Temp Pressure Balancing Rough-In Valve (With Stops) Product Features:Valve is constructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCovered under Moen's 5-year limited warrantyPosi-Temp® pressure balancing valve maintains water pressure and controls temperatureDesigned for IPS inlet / outlet connectionsIntegrated service stops allow you to turn water off at the valveBack-to-back installation capabilitiesSturdy mounting bracket included with valveNote: This is the rough-in valve only - valve trim is required to complete productProduct Technologies / Benefits:Posi-Temp® Valve: A pressure balancing valve that maintains water temperature within 3° F. Built-in temperature limit stops allow you to control how far the handle rotates, in effect controlling the range of water temperature. The Posi-Temp® offers the best water flow available for any comparable valve.Product Specifications:Connection Size: 1/2"Connection Type: IPSCartridge Included: 1222HDNumber of Ports: 4Variations:8372HD: This model8370HD: Sweat (CC) connections, no stops8371HD: Sweat (CC) connections, with stops8373HD: PEX connections, with stops8374HD: CPVC connections, with stops8375HD: Uponor (PEX) connections, with stopsDifferent Types of Valve Inlet / Outlet Connections: 1/2 Inch N/A