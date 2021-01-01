From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 8335EN3 Bayside 4" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Generation Lighting 8335EN3 Bayside 4" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from polycarbonateIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included DimmableMountable in different orientationsIntended for outdoor useUL and CUL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 3-3/4"Width: 10"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 1.2 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulb Included: Yes Black