Fine Art Lamps 831350ST Portobello Road Single-Light Wall Sconce with Hand-Tailored Silk Shade Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up Lighting

Fine Art Lamps 831350ST Portobello Road Single-Light Wall Sconce with Hand-Tailored Silk Shade Of the vast array of chic design found among the London dealers of Portobello Road, the most sought after lamps and fixtures are those of the 1920's to 1940's. Fine Art Lamps has created original designs in this vibrant spirit: strong lines that break with the past and form a bridge to the future. Portobello Road emits an aura of chic in gold leaf, silver leaf, or tortoised bronze, with hand-tailored silk shades. Features:Available in silver leaf and gold leafSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 70"Width: 4"Extension: 4"ADA: YesFine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Up Lighting Silver Leaf