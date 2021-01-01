From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 830971 Paxton 7 Light 35" Wide Linear Chandelier Aged Brass / Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Capital Lighting 830971 Paxton 7 Light 35" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes metal shadesSloped ceiling compatible(7) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes 6", 12", and 18" downrodsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16-1/4"Minimum Height: 27"Maximum Hanging Height: 71"Width: 35"Depth: 15-1/4"Product Weight: 27 lbsChain Length: 12"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 4-1/2"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 12"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 420 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 7Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: G16Bulbs Included: No Aged Brass / Black