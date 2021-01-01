From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 83021 Metro 5" Wide ADA Compliant Single Light Wall Washer Clear / Multi Chips Random Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Washers
Meyda Tiffany 83021 Metro 5" Wide ADA Compliant Single Light Wall Washer Features:Contemporary design with fused glassDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCustom crafted in Yorkville, New YorkRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulbADA CompliantDimensions:Height: 12"Width: 5"Extension: 3.75"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60 Wall Washers Clear / Multi Chips Random