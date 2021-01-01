83-inch Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch,L Shaped Sofa with Reversible Storage Chaise,Pull Out Sleeper Bed for Living Room (Beige)

Description ✔Classic Overlook Design: The modern scrolled arms insetting with nail-head design makes this convertible modular couch set full of fashion and elegance. The exquisite design provide unique warmth and charm for your living room. ✔Convertible Design: This set includes a left corner seat, right facing corner seat. The chaise of the couch can be either right or left side. You can build the position and shape you like. ✔ Quick Conversion to Sleeper Bed: The tail of the sofa bed is pulled out in a drawer type, the equipped portable handle with the assistance of the bottom pulley device to quickly complete the bed transformation. It can meet your various needs and no longer worry about unexpected guests. ✔ Comfortable Cushions: Our sofa is soft with comfy high density foam cushions for ultimate comfort and support. Optimal softness with extra padded cushioning gives sofa relaxing feeling. ✔ Perfect Storage Space: This sectional sofa with storage chaise will make the perfect addition to your den or living room. The convenient space in the storage chaise provides the perfect place to put blankets and magazines. ▲Product Details: Weight & Dimensions Overall Dimension: 83.46" (W) * 53.54" (D) * 34" (H) Detail Dimension: Please refer to the image Weight Capacity 750 lbs (340 kg) as sofa 900 lbs (408 kg) pull out as bed Assembly Required: About 1 Hours Package Information Dimensions (inch)---Actual Weight (lb)---Net Weight(lb) ①50"L*31"W* 17"H-------78.17-------------69.29 ②55"L*28"W* 17"H-------68.24-------------59.4 ③31"L*21"W* 13"H-------25.88-------------22.05 Specification Material: Linen Fabric Cover+Wood Frame+Sponge+Plastic Legs Seat Construction: Plywood+Sinuous Springs+Sponge Set Includes: Two-Seat Sofa+Chaise Lounge Product Warranty: 1 Year Notes 1.Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error 2.All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display