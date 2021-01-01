82ft25m CAT 7 Shielded RJ45 SFTP Ethernet Cable Highest Speed 10 Gigabit 600Mhz 10000 Mbit s Router Modem Patch Panel Access Point Patch.

The copper center conductor / high quality insulation / halogen-free knickschutzh LLE (with RoHS has very strong robustness High performance Cat7 ethernet patch cables are designed with extremely well-matched components for outstanding uniform impedance and very low return loss, providing lower crosstalk, and higher signal-to-noise ratio Cat7 Ethernet cable with CM grade PVC jacket is UL listed, complies with TIA/EI568-C.2, and RoHS compliant They support frequencies of up to 600 MHz and are suitable for high-speed 10GBASE-T internet connection for LAN network applications such as PCs, servers, printers, routers, switch boxes, and more, while remaining fully backward compatible with your existing network Brand new and manufacturer one year warranty