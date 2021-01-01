Emtek 828TP Privacy Deadbolt for use with Emtek Brass Passage Sets Pewter Deadbolt One sided Privacy Bolt

Emtek 828TP Privacy Deadbolt for use with Emtek Brass Passage Sets All Emtek items are made to order. Add security to your home with this stunning non-keyed thumbturn privacy set. The thumbturn privacy can be used with any Emtek brass passage lockset. This privacy set is perfect for bathrooms or private areas, as it locks from one side. Features: Use with Emtek brass passage knob and leversets Complete set includes latches and strike plates Specifications: Backset: 2-3/8" to 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-1/2" to 2" Center to Center: 1-1/4" Diameter: 1-5/8" Projection: 1-5/16" Latch Faceplate: Square Corner Privacy Bolt Pewter