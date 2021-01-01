Meyda Tiffany 82834 Three Light Up / Down Lighting Left Facing Wall Sconce from the Elk collection Rust and Wrought Iron Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Meyda Tiffany 82834 Three Light Up / Down Lighting Left Facing Wall Sconce from the Elk collection The three light wall sconce features three Bungalow styled lanterns with Iridescent Beige stained art glass shades The shades are suspended from a Rust and Wrought Iron finished backplate that replicates the bark of an Oak tree Realistically detailed and simulated Elk antlers are wrapped with Metal Oak Leaves Bring rustic beauty into your home with this stunning fixture, crafted by Meyda Lighting artisans in Yorkville, New York Three light up / down lighting wall sconce Left side facing Requires 3 25w G9 base Halogen bulbs (not included) Up / Down Lighting Rust and Wrought Iron