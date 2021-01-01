Generation Lighting 8262 Chatham 2 Light 23" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Weathered Copper Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 8262 Chatham 2 Light 23" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light FeaturesConstructed from brassIncludes a seedy glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIntended for outdoor useUL and CUL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 22-3/4"Width: 9-1/4"Depth: 9-1/4"Product Weight: 8.8 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Single Head Post Lights Weathered Copper