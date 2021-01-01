Baldwin 8261 Hollywood Hills Double Cylinder Keyed Entry Deadbolt Lifetime Polished Brass Deadbolt Keyed Entry Double Cylinder

Baldwin 8261 Hollywood Hills Double Cylinder Keyed Entry Deadbolt Double Cylinder Function: The deadbolt is thrown and retracted by a key from either side. As you will not be able to unlock this from the inside without a key, please check your local fire code to ensure this is allowed before purchasing.Features:Designed by Erinn V., Hollywood Hills is chic and elegantExceeds criteria for ANSI 156.5 and BHMA Grade 1 certificationA luxurious and premium finish maintains its appearance over timeInstalls in standard prep doors with 1-3/4" door thicknessKit required for doors 2 inches to 2-1/4 inchesBaldwin offers a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and Limited Finish WarrantyAll necessary mounting hardware is included for easy installationInterior comes in same finish as exterior. If split finish is desired please contact customer serviceProduct Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin Estate Series products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes - it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today. Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time. Living Finishes: Baldwin Living Finishes, which include Non-Lacquered Brass, Vintage Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, and Distressed Oil Rubbed Bronze, are designed to mimic the patina of a well-loved piece of vintage hardware, and as such will change and adapt over time naturally. For those who appreciate the well-worn look of aged door hardware, but still require the strength and durability of a Baldwin finish, Living Finishes are an ideal fit. Specifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Height: 2-11/16"Width: 2-11/16"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2-1/4"Cylinder: 5 PinMaterial: BrassProduct Variations:8260: Single Cylinder Deadbolt8261 (This Model): Double Cylinder Deadbolt Double Cylinder Lifetime Polished Brass