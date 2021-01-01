From lion brand yarn
Lion Brand Yarn 826-215 Scarfie Yarn, 1 Pack, Cream/Teal
Scarfie is a soft and lofty wool blend yarn with enough yardage to knit or Crochet a full length scarf While working with scarified, you'll see a unique self-striping hombre effect emerge, with gradual shading from one color to the next The hombre pattern is a sophisticated and tonal blend of solid and feathered hues Scarfie is great for stylish garments, Accessories and afghans 78Percent Acrylic, 22Percent wool; machine wash & lay flat to dry