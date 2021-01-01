From meyda tiffany

Meyda Tiffany 82537 Metro 5" Wide ADA Compliant Single Light Wall Washer Black / White Check with Red Stripe Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Washers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Meyda Tiffany 82537 Metro 5" Wide ADA Compliant Single Light Wall Washer Features:Checkered design glass with red frameDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCustom crafted in Yorkville, New YorkRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulbADA CompliantDimensions:Height: 12"Width: 5"Extension: 3.75"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60 Wall Washers Black / White Check with Red Stripe

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com