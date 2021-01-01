James Martin Vanities 825-V60D-3GEX De Soto 60" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with USB/Electrical Outlet, Wood Cabinet, and Grey Expo Quartz Vanity Top Includes Grey Expo Quartz Top (may not be pictured on main image)The De Soto 60" double vanity premium features include a plinth base, one electrical component with usb ports, and one faux shagreen drawer organizer. Includes ample interior drawer and shelf space along with an optional decorative wood backsplash. The look is completed with a vanity top and premium solid surface sinks.Included Components:Covered under James Martin Vanities' 1 year limited warrantyWood vanity cabinet with 2 doors, 3 drawers, and 2 shelvesQuartz vanity top with double porcelain sinks and matching backsplashFaucet is not included and must be purchased separatelyCabinet Features:Constructed of wood providing a lifetime of durabilityOne faux shagreen drawer organizer inside the top drawerDrawer bottoms are lined with our signature brushed aluminum laminateFree standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designOne 120 volt UL rated electrical component attached on the shelf with two electrical and two USB outletsTwo door cabinet with two shelves and three drawersSoft close undermount drawer glides and soft close door hingesOptional designer wood backsplash included with cabinetVanity cabinet includes matching decorative hardwareVanity cabinet will ship fully assembledVanity Top Features:Quartz vanity top includes double undermount sinks constructed of porcelain3 pre-drilled faucet holes per basinEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurring3 cm vanity top is highly stain and scratch resistant with low liquid absorption ratePremium sinks specifically made for James Martin Vanities' countertopsCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 61-1/4" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 35" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 23-9/16" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 3Number of Shelves: 2Vanity Top Specifications:Backsplash Height: 4-1/2"Number of Basins: 2Sink Measurements: 19-5/8" L x 14" W x 5-3/4" HNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Double Bright White