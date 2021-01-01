From test manufacturer v2ct 0730 101
8248 ACULON A211 10x50 Binocular Black
Best Quality Guranteed. ACULON A211 10x50 binoculars are designed to be as light as possible along with excellent ergonomics. Turn-and-Slide Rubber Eyecups allow for comfortable viewing during extended periods of use. Made with A spherical Multicoated Eco-Glass Lenses bright and clear images in most lighting conditions. The smooth central focus knob makes these binoculars simple to operate and easy to focus. A durable rubber-armored coating ensures a non-slip grip, even in wet conditions.