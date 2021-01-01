From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 824-L LED 16.25" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Light Harvard Court Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Minka Lavery 824-L LED 16.25" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Light Minka Lavery 824 Integrated LED 16.25" Flush Mount Ceiling Light This Minka Lavery LED Flushmount draws on architectural history using a frame to show off detailed metal work and timeless finishes. An etched white glass with frosted white diffuser smoothly distributes light to illuminate your space with an even warmth. Features: Etched white glass shade Designed to cast light in a downward direction Rated for damp locations 80+ CRI LEDs produce top-notch color quality in the industry Complete the look with other items from the LED Flush Mounts Collection Dimensions: Ceiling Fixture: Height: 5.75" Width: 16.25" Canopy: Height: 1.38" Width: 16.25" Product Weight: 10.2 lbs. Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Integrated LED Wattage: 30 Dimmable: Yes LED Specifications Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 93 Delivered Lumens: 1,634 Rated Life Hours: 30,000 Flush Mount Harvard Court Bronze