Hudson Valley Lighting 8239 Floral Park 24 Light 34" Wide Chandelier Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Hudson Valley Lighting 8239 Floral Park 24 Light 34" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with iridescent glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(24) 25 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs54" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 41-1/2"Width: 34"Product Weight: 40 lbsChain Length: 54"Canopy Width: 6"Canopy Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 24Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Aged Brass