Real Flame 8230E 64 Inch Wide Carlisle Electric Fireplace Gray Fireplace Media Console Electric

Real Flame 8230E 64 Inch Wide Carlisle Electric Fireplace Part of the Real Flame Landscape Series, the Carlisle Electric Fireplace has a large mantel top and extra wide infrared electric firebox - 15" wider than the standard Real Flame firebox. Hassle-free assembly, hidden storage, and adjustable heat settings are just a few of the benefits of this modern fireplace.Features:Includes MDF Mantel, Electric Firebox, and user-friendly remote controlShelf dimensions: 6-3/4" x 6-3/4"Provides Supplemental heat for up to 1,000 square feetHidden storage with 4 adjustable shelves and soft-close hingesFireplace supports up to 100 lbs. -Do not place TV on Mantel6 preset heat settings: 71/75/78/82/86/99 degrees FHeater turns off when desired temperature is metVarious timer intervals ranging from 10 minutes to 9 hoursFlame color may be selected from orange, red/orange, white, blue, blue/white, and multicolor5 flame brightness levelsMay be used without heat for year-round enjoymentIncludes 6' Power cord with lay-flat plugThermal overload protectionCSA and FCC CertifiedAssembly required Electric Gray