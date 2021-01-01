From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 82121 Stained Glass / Tiffany Three Light Pendant from the Nouveau Lily Collection Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 82121 Stained Glass / Tiffany Three Light Pendant from the Nouveau Lily Collection 22" W Nouveau Lily Pendant Elegant Nouveau Style Plum Blue Blossoms And Buds, Laced With Spring Green Stems And Leaves, Graces An Ivory Tiffany Style Stained Glass Shade Bordered by Amethyst Jewels Includes 9 feet of chain and 12 feet of wire Height Adjustable from 39" to 145" 3 60w max medium base bulbs (Not Included) Mahogany Bronze