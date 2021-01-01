From folkart

FolkArt 821 Acrylic Paint in Assorted Colors (8 oz), , Baby Pink

VERSATILE PAINT - These artist-quality acrylic paints are rich and creamy and are perfect for basecoating, stenciling, and more. This color comes in a convenient 8 oz size BEAUTIFUL MATTE FINISH - FolkArt Acrylic Paint has a stunning matte finish - perfect for all your arts and crafts! USE ON MULTIPLE SURFACES - Use FolkArt Acrylic Paint on a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, Styrofoam, paper mache, and so much more EASY CLEAN UP - Clean up is easy with FolkArt acrylic paint! Simply clean up while wet with soap and water AMERICAN MADE - FolkArt Acrylic Paints are proudly made in the USA

