Livex Lighting 82077-73 Wingate Ceiling Medallion, Hand Painted Antique Silver Leaf

TRANSITIONAL DESIGN. Borrowing from the timeless traditional lighting while adding a twist which adds to the overall elegance of the lights, our line of transitional styled lights which blend in with your room theme adding a beautiful visual appeal that only these lights can create. QUALITY POLYURETHANE FOAM. To ensure enhanced comfort, we use quality polyurethane foam for our furniture. The material is durable and offers a varying range of firmness to suite your taste. CEILING MEDALLIONS. With a wide range of elegant patterns to choose from, our ceiling medallions beautifully complement your lighting of choice further enhancing the elegance of the room. Hand Painted Antique Silver Leaf finish Product Dimensions: 36" dia. x 2.5", Weight: 13.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Livex Lighting