Nameeks 8206-No Hole Scarabeo 27" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic

Nameeks 8206-No Hole Scarabeo 27" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink Product Features:Manufactured in ItalyCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyOval basin couples functionality with aesthetic appealCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityAll hardware needed for installation includedSpecifications:Basin Depth: 3-5/16" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Basin Length: 26-3/8" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Width: 13-13/16" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Number of Faucet Holes: 0Height: 7-1/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Length: 27" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Material: CeramicNumber of Basins: 1Width: 14-1/4" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Drain Connection: 1-1/4" Ceramic White