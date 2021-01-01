From thomas lighting
Thomas Lighting 8201EH Shaker Heights Single Light 7" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Clear Seeded Glass Shade Hazelnut Bronze Outdoor Lighting
Thomas Lighting 8201EH Shaker Heights Single Light 7" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Clear Seeded Glass Shade FeaturesIncludes clear seeded glass shadeRequires (1) 75 watt max medium (E26) bulbChain mounted designThis product is designed for use outdoorsRated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 7"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75 wattsWattage: 75 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Hazelnut Bronze