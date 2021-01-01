From the urban port
The Urban Port 23.82 in. H x 1.5 in. W Antique Brass Round Metal Frame Wall Mirror with Hanging Rope
Advertisement
Add an industrial flair to your existing decor setting by bringing in this Wall Mirror which is accented with striking antique brass finish and comes in a round shape. Crafted from the combination of Iron and MDF, this Wall Mirror is comes with a rope hanger. Mount it on the walls of your living space above your console table or as per your decor setting to complement your home interior. A perfect addition that intermingles with any decor setting.