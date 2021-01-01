From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 81741 9 Light 60" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Pendants
Meyda Tiffany 81741 9 Light 60" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade FeaturesEach Meyda Tiffany lamp is handmade and each piece will have slight variationCrafted from glass and metalHand worked yellow glass shadeManufactured in AmericaRequires (9) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsChain mounted designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 36"Maximum Height: 42"Width: 60"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 30.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 9Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 900 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Copper