Quorum International 81725 Vector 72" 5 Blade Hanging Indoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor Blades and Light Kit Satin Nickel Fans Ceiling Fans

Quorum International 81725 Vector 72" 5 Blade Hanging Indoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor, Blades, and Light Kit Features: Requires (2) 50 watt mini candelabra (E11) bulbs Not Included Includes integrated light kit with white glass shade Includes (1) 4" and (1) 6" downrods for ease of installation Limited lifetime motor warranty Listed for dry location Product Dimensions: Height: 14.13" Width: 72" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Product Weight: 30 lbs Blade Specifications: Number of Blades: 5 Blade Span: 72" Blades Included: Yes Blade Pitch: 12° Blade Finish: Dark Wood, Nickel, White Reversible Blades: Yes Motor Specifications: RPM (High): 129, RPM (Medium): 97, RPM (Low): 53 (revolutions per minute) Reversible Motor: Yes Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 2 Bulb Included: No Bulb Base: Mini Candelabra (E11) Watts Per Bulb: 50 Wattage: 100 Voltage: 120v Variations: Satin Nickel includes 5 reversible satin nickel blades Studio White includes 5 reversible studio white blades Oiled Bronze includes 5 reversible oiled bronze blades For 30 years Quorum International has been producing innovative and stylish home lighting. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the Quorum International team emphasizes high-quality craftsmanship backed by the best customer service in the industry. Indoor Ceiling Fans Satin Nickel