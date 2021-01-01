From design house
Design House 816561 2 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head Satin Nickel Showers Shower Heads Single Function
Advertisement
Design House 816561 2 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head Design House 816561 Features:Covered under manufacturer's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of ABS for long-lasting durability and dependabilitySingle function rain shower headDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsDesign House 816561 Specifications:Shower Head Width: 6"Shower Head Height: 2-1/16"Flow Rate (GPM): 2 gallons-per-minuteConnection Size: 1/2"Connection Type: NPT Single Function Satin Nickel