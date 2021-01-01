Century 81630 Ravello Single Post Tissue Holder Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder Single Post

Century 81630 Ravello Single Post Tissue Holder Features:Elegantly finished to complement any bathroom decorCrafted from brass for premium resistance to corrosion and rustCoordinates well with the Ravello CollectionCentury offers a One Year Limited WarrantyAll necessary mounting hardware is includedProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies-- producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands-- solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.Specifications:Length: 8-3/4"Height: 1-3/4"Depth: 3-1/8"Material: Brass Single Post Polished Chrome