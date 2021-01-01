Kwikset 815CEXTNL-RH Chelsea Lower Handleset with Tustin Interior Lever for use with Kwikset Electronic Deadbolts - Right Handed Satin Nickel

Kwikset 815CEXTNL-RH Chelsea Lower Handleset with Tustin Interior Lever for use with Kwikset Electronic Deadbolts - Right Handed Chelsea Lower Handleset with Tustin Interior Lever for use with Kwikset Electronic Deadbolts - Right Handed This Chelsea lower handle features an oval design and that will give your front door an elegant look and feel. It is made of solid brass so is sturdy and is sure to last a lifetime. This set is only the bottom portion of a typical handleset, so includes both the handle and the interior lever, making it a perfect companion to the Kwikset 909 electronic deadbolts. THIS PRODUCT DOES NOT INCLUDE A DEADBOLT. ELECTRONIC DEADBOLT IS RECOMMENDED AS YOU PROCEED TO THE CART. Includes Tustin interior lever Right handed configuration (When on exterior, hinges are on the right) It includes both exterior handle and interior lever Solid Brass Handle Lifetime Limited Mechanical and Finish Warranty Fully adjustable latch to fit all standard door preparations Handle Center to Center: 9-11/16" Exterior Projection: 2-3/16" Interior Lever Length: 4-7/32" Interior Rose Diameter: 2-5/8" Interior Projection: 2-3/32" Electronic Satin Nickel