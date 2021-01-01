From z-lite
Z-Lite 814-5 Calumet 5 Light 18" Wide Chandelier Mate Black / Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 814-5 Calumet 5 Light 18" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of steelSloped ceiling compatible(5) 35 watt maximum GU10 bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsFixture includes (12) 12", (2) 6", and (2) 3" downrodsCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 16-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 95-1/2"Width: 18"Depth: 30"Product Weight: 11 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 35 wattsBulb Base: GU10Bulbs Included: No Mate Black / Polished Nickel