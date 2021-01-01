From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 81211/2 Hamel 2 Light 15" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Seedy Glass Shades Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 81211/2 Hamel 2 Light 15" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Seedy Glass Shades Features Reversible: can be mounted in an upward or downward directionIncludes: clear seedy glass shadesRequires (2) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsSuggested for use with Edison style bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 15"Depth: 7"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 15"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze