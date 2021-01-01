From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 81160/1 Monserrat Single Light 8" Wide Bathroom Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Elk Lighting 81160/1 Monserrat Single Light 8" Wide Bathroom Sconce with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 8"Depth: 4"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsBackplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bathroom Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze