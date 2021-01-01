From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 81121/3 Serai 3 Light 20" Wide Bath Bar with Laser Cut Soda Bottle Glass Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 81121/3 Serai 3 Light 20" Wide Bath Bar with Laser Cut Soda Bottle Glass FeaturesIncludes laser cut soda bottle glass in bronze cutoutsRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 20"Depth: 4-1/2"Extension: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsBackplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 20"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bath Bar Oil Rubbed Bronze