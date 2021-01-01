From kichler
Kichler 8108 2 Light Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fixture Tannery Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Kichler 8108 2 Light Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fixture Product Features:Fully covered under Kichler’s 1-year limited warrantyFixture housing is constructed of Steel– ensuring years of reliable performanceFeatures a Dome shaped Glass shadeFixture sends illumination in a downward directionDimmableSturdy mounting assembly keeps fixture firmly placedProduct Specifications:Height: 6.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point on fixture)Width: 11.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Location Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120 VWattage: 120 (complete fixture wattage)Watts Per Bulb: 60Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No (when adding to cart bulbs will be offer)Bulb Compatibility: Flush Mount Tannery Bronze