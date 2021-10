Whether sidled up beside your living room sofa or acting as your nightstand in the main suite, this end table with storage always lets you stage and stow. Founded on top of four square feet, its clean-lined frame is handcrafted from pine wood and features a neutral solid finish for a look that works in both classic and contemporary aesthetics. Use its twp drawer and open shelf to tuck away anything from books to reading glasses to tech accessories. Color: Brown.