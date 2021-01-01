From vapor wave aesthetic merch japanese streetwear

Vapor wave aesthetic merch Japanese streetwear 80s Retro Pastel Goth Soft Grunge Kawaii Bear Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$22.89
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Perfect for fans of 80s retro vaporwave, pastel goth & soft grunge and everything kawaii. This funny anime merch is a funny dank memes gift for your friend, friends who love Japanese culture and language. It's a geeky gift and nerdy present for men, women, geek, nerd, who love Japanese design, culture, and language on Christmas Birthday. It also makes a funny gift to travelers to Japan who love food, binge watch new animes and cartoons. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com